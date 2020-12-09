Su Casa – Ending Domestic Violence receives $1.25 million Bezos Day 1 Families Fund Grant to End Homelessness

Su Casa – Ending Domestic Violence, a local agency providing shelter and supportive services to survivors of domestic violence, announced Tuesday, Dec. 9 that it has been selected to receive a $1.25 million grant from the Day 1 Families Fund. Launched in 2018 by Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, the Day 1 Families Fund issues annual leadership awards to organizations and civic groups doing compassionate, needle-moving work to provide shelter and hunger support to address the immediate needs of young families.

“Currently, there are less than 1,000 beds available in domestic violence shelters throughout Los Angeles County,” stated Su Casa Executive Director Anna Conti, “and with the generous support of Day 1 Families Fund, we will be able to address this critical need by focusing on capital expansion. Our goal is to increase our capacity by 50% and purchase a new property to add a new shelter.”

This one-time grant, awarded to organizations doing meaningful work to connect families with shelter and support, will provide the opportunity for Su Casa to make significant expansion in capacity and increase services to more families. According to Conti, “Su Casa’s board and staff have targeted this growth in our strategic plan and this generous grant will give us the ability to expand our services well before our projected timeline.”

Su Casa is one of 42 nonprofits across the U.S. to receive the third annual Day 1 Families Fund grants, as part of a continuing commitment by the Day 1 Families Fund to help end homelessness for families. The Day 1 Families Fund issued a total of $105.9 million in grants this year. To select these organizations, the fund worked with an advisory board of homelessness advocates and leaders whose expertise spans housing justice, racial equity, direct services, homelessness policy, equity for Native American communities and anti-poverty work.

The Bezos Day One Fund was launched in 2018 with a commitment of $2 billion and a focus on two areas: funding existing nonprofits that help homeless families, and creating a network of new, non-profit tier-one preschools in low-income communities. The Day 1 Families Fund issues annual leadership awards to organizations and civic groups doing compassionate, needle-moving work to provide shelter and hunger support to address the immediate needs of young families. The vision statement comes from the inspiring Mary’s Place in Seattle: no child sleeps outside. For more information, visit www.BezosDayOneFund.org/Day1FamiliesFund.