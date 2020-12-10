Playgrounds allowed to reopen in Long Beach

Previously closed outdoor playgrounds will be allowed to reopen Thursday, Dec. 10 under an updated Health Order by the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services. The updates are in line with changes to the State of California’s Regional Stay at Home Order, according to press release by the City of Long Beach.

Before parents take their children to outdoor playgrounds, they should talk with them about social distancing and ensure they wear a mask. Everyone should be wary of touching their faces after touching playground equipment, and disinfectant should be used after each different activity.

Playgrounds at schools that are open for in-person learning may also stay open, following health guidelines.

The City released a Health Order limiting most non-essential activities on Dec. 6, in accordance with the State’s Regional Stay at Home Order.

Residents should continue to limit all non-essential contact with people outside of their household. Masks should continue to be worn when outside or around other people, and physical distancing and frequent hand washing should still be practiced. Anyone feeling ill should self isolate.

The updated Health Orders for playgrounds were added by the City Health Officer, Dr. Anissa Davis, and in accordance with the Emergency Powers given to the City Manager through the Proclamation of Local Emergency. They go into effect Thursday, Dec. 10 and continue until the Health Officer extends, rescinds or amends them in writing.