Long Beach State men’s basketball team pauses team activities after a non-player tests positive for COVID-19

The Long Beach State men’s basketball program will pause all team activities for two weeks and each of its next five games will not be played as scheduled because of a positive COVID-19 test on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

In three rounds of testing over the last three days, all members of the program had tested negative. In Tuesday morning’s round of testing, the program received one positive test from a non-player, and that individual has been isolated, according to the university.

All Tier 1 individuals within the LBSU men’s basketball cohort will enter a two-week quarantine. Tier 1 is the highest exposure tier and consists of players, coaches, athletic trainers and physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and officials, according to the NCAA.

The Beach was scheduled to play UCLA in a nonconference game at Pauley Pavilion Tuesday night. UCLA considers the game to be postponed and hopes to reschedule it.

This was the second time a game between the Bruins and Long Beach State was postponed because of COVID-19 protocol within the Beach program. The teams had originally been scheduled to play Nov. 30 at Pauley Pavilion.

The Beach’s nonconference games at California Baptist scheduled for Saturday and at San Diego next Tuesday will not be played as scheduled as well as Big West Conference games at UC Riverside scheduled for Dec. 27-28.

UC Riverside announced Monday its men’s basketball program has paused all team-related activities due to a positive COVID-19 test of a member within the program and accompanying contact tracing measures. The individual’s role in the program was not specified.

Long Beach State is the second men’s college basketball program in Los Angeles County currently pausing its program because of coronavirus issues.

USC paused its program Sunday after a positive coronavirus test. It has not been specified whether the positive test involved a player or non-player. The Trojans have canceled or postponed four games.