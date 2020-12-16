Rex Richardson elected for second term as Long Beach’s vice mayor

District 9 Councilmember Rex Richardson was elected as Long Beach’s newest vice mayor at the Long Beach City Council’s Tuesday, Dec. 15 meeting.

The election represents Richardson’s second term as vice mayor, the first of which took place from 2016 to 2018. He was first elected to the council in 2014.

“It is very important that today we nominate someone that really sees the whole city for what it is, a big and diverse city with so [many] needs,” said Councilmember Mary Zendejas, who nominated Richardson. “My choice has really been about my constituents and their needs.”

Councilmembers Al Austin, Suzie Price and Stacy Mungo were also nominated for the position. Richardson won the position by a narrow 5-4 vote.

“As we develop Long Beach’s economic and social recovery moving forward, our community expects our leaders to unite, so we have to work together towards our common goals,” Richardson said. “My commitment as vice mayor is to work to bring all of our factions [of our city] together as we build a stronger, more resilient, more equitable future for our city.”

Richardson is the current president of the Southern California Association of Governments, the largest metropolitan planning organization in the country.

The association represents six counties, 191 cities and more than 18 million residents. He is the youngest person to hold the office of president in the agency’s 55-year history.

In addition, he was recently appointed to the board of the South Coast Air Quality Management District. He is the first Long Beach representative on that board in more than a decade.

Newly-elected Councilmember Suely Saro threw her support behind Richardson, citing his involvement in the city’s recent Racial Reconciliation Initiative.

“Our city needs a vice mayor that understands the importance of racial equity, especially right now,” Saro said. “This process is not over. There’s still much to do and as we move to the next phase of work, I am confident in his leadership and he has my support.”

In his closing comments, Richardson encouraged his fellow councilmembers to focus on unity in the coming year.

“Let’s truly work together and begin the arduous work of restoring our economy, supporting our frontline workers and our small businesses, getting our kids back in school, turning a corner on racial equity and demonstrating compassion and love for all mankind,” Richardson said. “That is the level and standard of leadership that’s expected of all of us.”

He will serve in the position of vice mayor for two years. If Mayor Robert Garcia leaves his position vacant during that period, Richardson will assume the position of mayor.

The next Long Beach City Council meeting will take place Tuesday, Jan. 5 at 5 p.m. via teleconference.