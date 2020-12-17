Fire damages carport, several vehicles in Long Beach

Fire caused the roof of a carport adjacent to an apartment complex and near a body shop to collapse on the night of Wednesday, Dec. 17, but no injuries were reported.

Firefighters responded at about 8:15 p.m. to the 1300 block of Stanley Avenue, near Anaheim Street, and found the carport and at least five vehicles engulfed in flames, according to the Long Beach Fire Department.

Just before 10 p.m., the department announced the fire had been extinguished and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.