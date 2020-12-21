LGBTQ Center Long Beach offers free meals on Christmas Day

LGBTQ Center Long Beach volunteers will be giving out free, prepared, ready to heat meals on Christmas Day created by Long Beach Irish Pub and Restaurant, The Auld Dubliner.

A contactless pickup is available Friday, Dec. 25 at The Center located at 2017 E. 4th Street in Long Beach from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. or while supplies last. The meal includes tomato bisque soup, Shepherd’s Pie, the traditional Irish potato pancake Boxty, and bread pudding. A vegan option is available.

“The Center has seen an increased demand for foods and support especially from seniors due to COVID-19,” said Andrew Dorado, interim executive director of the LGBTQ Center Long Beach. The Center has distributed holiday meals for years as well as hosted an in-person Christmas Day lunch.

For Thanksgiving, Hanukkah and Christmas, The Center has delivered holiday meals, poinsettias, and goodie bags to individual seniors in the Long Beach area as well as to residents of Glen Park Healthy Living, an assisted living facility downtown.

The LGBTQ Center Long Beach supports more than 25,000 people a year through programs including youth services, senior services, counseling, legal services, domestic violence support, trans health programs, HIV and STI testing, and more than 20 weekly support groups. Currently many of these services are offered online during the pandemic. Drive up and walk-up HIV/STI testing is now available by appointment Monday through Friday in a private area of the parking lot behind The Center at 2017 E. 4th Street in Long Beach.

For more information on services, visit www.centerlb.org or follow @CenterLB on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.