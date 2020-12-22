City+of+Long+Beach+announces+details+for+its+annual+holiday+tree+recycling+program

The City’s Long Beach Public Works Department announced its annual Holiday Tree Recycling Program, Treecycling, on Tuesday, Dec. 22 in a press release from the City.

The program gives residents convenient drop-off locations to dispose of their live holiday trees, for free. There will be a total of 12 drop-off locations available throughout the city starting on Saturday, Dec. 26- Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.

“The Treecycling program collects holiday trees and sends them to a chipping facility where they are turned into landscaping mulch or to a biomass conversion facility for energy generation,” the press release said. “Annually, the City collects approximately 200 tons of holiday trees, which is equal to 10,000 to 15,000 trees. Proper disposal of holiday trees through the Treecycling program prevents fire hazards and blight by reducing illegally dumped trees in alleys and public right-of-ways.”

Long Beach residents will be able to drop off their holiday trees at drop-off locations and must wear a face covering over the nose and mouth to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Drop-off locations will be open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. while Saturday and Sunday hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 pm. The locations are as follows:

• Houghton Park (Myrtle Avenue at Harding Street)

• North Police Substation (4891 N. Atlantic Ave.; at Del Amo Boulevard, enter on 46th Street)

• Veterans Park (28th Street at Pine Avenue)

• Wardlow Park (Monlaco Road at Rutgers Avenue)

• El Dorado Park (2760 N. Studebaker Rd.; South parking lot, behind Administration Building)

• Hudson Park (Hill Street at Webster Avenue)

• Long Beach Environmental Services Bureau Offices (2929 E. Willow St.)

• Stearns Park (23rd Street at Roycroft Avenue)

• Orizaba Park (Orizaba Avenue at 14th Street)

• Cesar E. Chavez Park (Golden Shore Street at 4th Street)

• Bixby Park (1st Street at Cherry Avenue)

• Fire Station 14 (5200 E. Eliot St.)

To ensure a speedy process, residents should make sure all tree decorations and stands are removed from the trees. Any trees over 12 feet tall should be cut in half. Additionally, no artificial trees or trees generated from businesses will be allowed at the drop-off locations.

For residents who count with City refuse collection service and who are unable to drop off their tree, the Treecycling pick-up day will take place on Saturday, Jan. 9 all across the city. Trees may be placed in the same location where recycling is usually collected by 7:00 a.m.

More information on the Treecycling Program can be found at longbeach.gov/lbrecycles.