Woman struck and fatally injured by car in Long Beach
A woman was not in a crosswalk when she was struck and fatally injured by a car in Long Beach, police said today.
The woman was hit about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Wardlow Road and died at a hospital, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Her name was withheld, pending notification of her relatives.
The motorist, a 65-year-old Long Beach woman, remained at the scene and was interviewed by police. She was not arrested.
“Alcohol, drugs, and distracted driving are not believed to have been a factor in the collision,” police said in a statement.
Comments that include libelous statements are subject to review from editors.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.