Woman+struck+and+fatally+injured+by+car+in+Long+Beach

A woman was not in a crosswalk when she was struck and fatally injured by a car in Long Beach, police said today.

The woman was hit about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Wardlow Road and died at a hospital, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Her name was withheld, pending notification of her relatives.

The motorist, a 65-year-old Long Beach woman, remained at the scene and was interviewed by police. She was not arrested.

“Alcohol, drugs, and distracted driving are not believed to have been a factor in the collision,” police said in a statement.