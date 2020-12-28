LBPD investigate two possible gang-related shootings

Police on Monday, Dec. 28, were investigating two possibly gang-related non-injury shootings in Long Beach.

Officers dispatched about 12:20 a.m. to the 1200 block of Taper Street in the Upper Westside area of Long Beach and canvassed the area and found some evidence that shots were fired from a vehicle but struck no one, said Long Beach Police Department spokesman Brandon Fahey.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire around 2:20 a.m. in the 4200 block of Outer Traffic Circle found some bullet casings, Fahey said.

The Long Beach Police Department’s Gang Investigation Section urged anyone with any information regarding the shootings to call them at 562-570-7370 or LA Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

The maps provided above pinpoint in red to an approximate location of where the bullet casings were found, not the actual location.