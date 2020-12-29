13 more arrested for looting from May 31 unrest by LBPD task force

People breaking into a locally owned 98 Cent Store on Willow Street in Long Beach on May 31 assist each other in bypassing the metal barrier at the store’s front door.

In its latest round of arrests connected to the looting that occurred on May 31 in Long Beach, 13 individuals were apprehended by the Long Beach Police Department’s looting task force. This brings the total number of arrests to 58, according to an LBPD press release.

The charges against those most recently arrested and their bail amounts are listed below:

-Miya Chatman, 29-years-old, resident of the City of Carson, was arrested for looting and shoplifting on Oct. 20, 2020, and bail was set at $115,000

-Poe Suaava, 19-years-old, resident of Long Beach, was arrested for looting on Oct. 20, 2020, and bail was set at $100,000

-Anthony Espana, 20-years-old, resident of the City of Signal Hill, was arrested for looting on Oct. 21, 2020, and bail was set at $50,000

-Demi Moore, 25-years-old, resident of the City of Rancho Dominguez, was arrested for looting on Oct. 23, 2020, and bail was set at $60,000

-Daniel Rodriguez, 22-years-old, resident of Long Beach, was arrested for looting on Oct. 29, 2020, and bail was set at $125,000

-Meredith Wilks, 44-years-old, resident of the City of Compton, was arrested for looting on Oct. 29, 2020, and bail was set at $100,000

-Dammenal Brown, 39-years-old, resident of the City of Los Angeles, was arrested for looting on Oct. 29, 2020, and bail was set at $50,000

-Jessica Reyes, 19-years-old, resident of the City of Los Angeles, was arrested for looting on Nov. 5, 2020, and bail was set at $50,000

-Levar Pate, 24-years-old, resident of the City of Los Angeles, was arrested for looting on Nov. 19, 2020, and bail was set at $100,000

-Andy Carrera, 20-years-old, resident of the City of Huntington Park, was arrested for looting and vandalism on Dec. 4, 2020, and bail was set at $100,000

-Jaquan Feemster, 26-years-old, resident of the City of Los Angeles, was arrested for looting on Dec. 10, 2020, and bail was set at $20,000

-Tahj Richardson, 18-years-old, resident of the City of Los Angeles, was arrested for looting on Dec. 13, 2020, and bail was set at $50,000

-Geoffree Simmons, 32-years-old, resident of the City of Hawthorne, was arrested for looting on Dec. 17, 2020, and bail was set at $50,000

The majority of those caught in the recent arrests were not Long Beach or Signal Hill residents.

Besides the 58 total arrests by the Looting Task Force, 38 search warrants and 78 arrest warrants have been obtained, 79 additional cases have been submitted to the District Attorney or City Prosecutor and 35 vehicles have been impounded.

See related: Peaceful protest against police brutality interfered with by multiple police forces and ill-intended looters

On May 31, LBPD attempted to block peaceful protesters from marching in downtown Long Beach.nAs police forces were busy dispersing protesters in downtown Long Beach, hordes of looters, many of them not from Long Beach, swept throughout the entire City of Long Beach, leaving multiple businesses in North, West, East and downtown Long Beach destroyed.

The Looting Task Force was formed on June 1, with the intent of investigating crimes that took place on May 31.

The search for suspected looters has greatly increased LBPD’s use of facial recognition technology, with 2,800 of the 3,999 inquiries into facial recognition data in the last decade occurring this year, as reported by grassroots media outlet Forthe.