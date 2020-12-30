January 1, 2021 | Vol. XLIII No. 1

Signal Tribune|December 30, 2020
LACo reports highest daily COVID-19 death total, due in part to backlog
Emily Babette defies the traditional artist-muse relationship in her newest exhibition “Darwin, the Declining Daystar”
‘The end goal is to build a better Signal Hill’
13 more arrested for looting from May 31 unrest by LBPD task force
Cancer Fighters look back on a year of generosity
Every 10 minutes: COVID deaths spike amid `truly dire’ hospital conditions
Local beaches to remain closed as City awaits contamination test results after sewage spill
Judge denies bid to quash Governor’s tattoo shop closure order
Port of LB Community Grants Program earn county, environmental protection awards
MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital
Long Beach won’t let 2020 stop 55-year holiday tradition
